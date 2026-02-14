MACC report filed over RM214mil fibre optic project

The report was filed by two representatives of Pertubuhan Sukarelawan Warga Kota Kuala Lumpur at MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya at noon today.

PETALING JAYA : A report has been filed with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in connection with a project under Telekom Malaysia Bhd involving the supply and installation of fibre optic cables worth RM214 million.

One of the representatives, Fazreen Farhan Rozlan, was quoted as saying that the contract for the project was awarded to the vendor, Opcom Sdn Bhd, through direct negotiation.

“This is an old issue that continues to trouble us. The purpose of my report is to urge MACC to conduct a firm and transparent investigation into the matter,” he said.

According to the daily, MACC’s information management division completed recording the information provided by the duo at 12.35pm.

In June 2023, MACC chief Azam Baki said the anti-graft agency had not yet opened an investigation into the alleged abuse of power in the awarding of a RM214.2 million fibre optic replacement contract from 20 years ago.

At the time, Azam said MACC was still reviewing the information it had received regarding the allegations and that an investigation would be initiated if there was sufficient basis for the claims.

Previously, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim revealed that Opcom, a company linked to Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s son, allegedly received a RM214.2 million fibre optic replacement contract 20 years ago.

In a statement of defence in response to a defamation suit by Mahathir, Anwar cited a directly negotiated contract that had been awarded to Opcom, a company in which Mahathir’s third son, Mukhriz, allegedly served as a director from March 30, 1994 to Oct 14, 2009.

Anwar said that Telekom Malaysia, a GLC with Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc) as its special shareholder, issued a letter to the finance ministry seeking permission to engage in direct negotiations with Opcom in 2003.

He also said MoF Inc was under the control and direction of Mahathir, who was both prime minister and finance minister at the time.