Azam probe panel starts with collecting information on the case

PETALING JAYA : The special task force investigating allegations of share ownership by anti-corruption chief Azam Baki has already begun work, its chairman Dusuki Mokhtar said today.

“The investigation has begun. We are collecting information related to the case,” he told Sinar Harian.

The investigation was ordered by the Cabinet, days after Bloomberg News reported that Azam, chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, had shareholdings that were above the limit prescribed for civil servants.

On Friday, the chief secretary to the government, Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, announced the formation of a special investigation committee comprising Dusuki as chairman, Treasury secretary-general Johan Mahmood Merican and the director-general of public services, Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

He said the panel will conduct a detailed investigation and present recommendations to the prime minister and the disciplinary authority. Azam has stated that he would be open to investigation as his RM800,000 shareholding in a financial services company had been fully declared, and had already been sold.

A government circular in 2024 prohibits civil servants from owning more than 7% of the paid-up capital, or RM100,000 in value, of a company in Malaysia.

Azam has taken legal action against Bloomberg, which has stated it stood by its reporting, while the police have began an investigation into criminal defamation by the media outlet.

In a separate article, Bloomberg also published allegations that MACC officials were helping a group of businessmen seize control of companies.