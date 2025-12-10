Questions unanswered, says lawyer after families give statements at Bukit Aman

Rajesh Nagarajan said while DCP Fazley Ab Rahman gave his assurance the investigation would be conducted transparently, the families were dissatisfied with the meeting.

KUALA LUMPUR : The lawyer representing the families of the three men shot dead by Melaka police on Nov 24 has questioned why police have been reticent on whether the case has been classified as murder.

Earlier today, the family members went to Bukit Aman to have their statements recorded and to submit the mobile phone used to call one of the victims shortly before and during the shooting, containing critical audio evidence.

Lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan said the families met with deputy commissioner of police Fazley Ab Rahman, who assured them that the investigation would be conducted transparently.

However, Rajesh said the meeting left them dissatisfied.

“We asked three questions, but he could not give us complete answers.

“First, has the case been classified under Section 302 for murder? No answer.

“Second, what has happened to the officers involved? Have they been suspended? No answer.

“Third, who is on the special task force? We were only told what we already know, that it is headed by a senior assistant commissioner. No name was given.

“Are these all secret? We demand to know who is investigating and who is heading the investigation,” he said.

Melaka police initially investigated the incident for attempted murder after police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar claimed the trio were serial robbers who had attacked an officer with a parang.

However, lawyers representing the families of M Puspanathan, 21, T Poovaneswaran, 24, and G Logeswaran, 29, said an audio recording and forensic evidence suggested that the men were killed “execution-style”.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had on Dec 5 ordered a “transparent investigation” into the shooting, saying any complaint suggesting a breach of standard procedures must be examined openly.

Rajesh later responded, saying Anwar should have taken stronger immediate action, including suspending the officers involved, forming a special task force, and announcing a royal commission of inquiry.