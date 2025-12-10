Statements taken from 7 witnesses in Melaka shooting probe

Bukit Aman CID director M Kumar said a sample of a witness’s voice was taken for analysis with the aid of CyberSecurity Malaysia. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bukit Aman has recorded statements from seven witnesses in their investigation into the police shooting of three men in Melaka on Nov 24.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director M Kumar said the witnesses comprised three of the victims’ relatives and four medical officers.

Kumar said the victims’ relatives and lawyers went to Bukit Aman this morning, where they also handed over an audio recording believed to be related to the incident.

“A sample of a witness’s voice was also taken with the aid of CyberSecurity Malaysia for analysis,” he said.

Earlier, lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan, who represents the victims’ families, said they were dissatisfied with the meeting with police and questioned their reticence on whether the case has been classified as murder.

Rajesh said that despite deputy commissioner of police Fazley Ab Rahman’s assurance that the investigation would be conducted transparently, they were not given answers to key questions.

Besides the nature of the investigation, the families were not informed on whether the officers involved have been suspended, or who is heading the special task force looking into the case.

The audio recording handed over today follows allegations that M Puspanathan, 21, T Poovaneswaran, 24, and G Logeswaran, 29, were killed “execution-style”.

Melaka police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar initially claimed that the trio were serial robbers who had attacked an officer with a parang.