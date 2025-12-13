Cops to summon individual who shared video of ambulance siren incident

Screenshots from a video, which went viral, showing an ambulance waiting with other vehicles at a junction as police allow a VIP convoy to pass first.

PETALING JAYA : Police have opened an investigation into a viral video showing a policeman allegedly blocking an ambulance to allow passage for a convoy of foreign investors last Thursday.

Melaka police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the person who took the video and shared it on social media will be summoned to give a statement, Bernama reported.

He said an investigation paper will be opened under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or services.

“We welcome information from the public if it concerns police misconduct, but we reject any attempt to slander the police.

“We will not compromise. I will personally look into this matter, and we will ensure that those who intentionally defame the police are held accountable,” he was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, Dzulkhairi clarified that the ambulance seen in the video did not have its siren on at the time, and that the siren heard in the video came from the police vehicle.

He said an officer noticed a Malaysian Red Crescent ambulance on the right lane with its red and blue beacon lights on, but its siren and hazard lights were off.

“The ambulance was queuing on the right lane like other vehicles, and the officer assessed that it was not responding to an emergency.

“If it were an emergency, the ambulance would have used the left lane and sounded its siren to request an emergency right of way,” he was reported to have said.

Dzulkhairi said after the convoy passed, the ambulance remained stationary, still without a siren, contrary to what the viral video suggested.

The video was taken when a traffic unit from the Melaka police headquarters was escorting a delegation of investors from China from the Ayer Keroh toll area.