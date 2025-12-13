Cops probe traffic jam caused by trailer carrying helicopter in Subang Jaya

The trailer carrying the helicopter was unable to navigate the exit ramp due to the length of its cargo during the Dec 4 incident.

PETALING JAYA : Police are investigating an incident in which a long trailer truck transporting a helicopter caused severe traffic congestion on an exit ramp from the Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) heading towards Persiaran Kewajipan, Subang Jaya.

The case came to light after a video of the incident circulated on TikTok, with a complainant filing a police report about the matter last night.

Subang Jaya district police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred at around 4.30pm on Dec 4.

The truck carrying the helicopter was unable to navigate the exit ramp due to the length of its cargo. The resulting traffic jam disrupted other road users, and an ambulance was reportedly delayed.

Police have yet to identify the registration number of the vehicle involved.

The case is being investigated under Rule 9(2) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, which makes it an offense for drivers not to give way to or stop for emergency vehicles when their sirens are on.

The police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Azizul Hakim Roslan of the Subang Jaya district police headquarter’s (IPD) traffic investigation and enforcement division at 011-28914495.