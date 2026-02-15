3 dead, 3 seriously injured in Bagan Datuk lorry-car crash

The car after the collision with a lorry at Km25 of Jalan Hutan Melintang-Bagan Datuk yesterday. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Three people, including two children, were killed in a collision between a lorry and a car at Km25 of Jalan Hutan Melintang-Bagan Datuk yesterday.

Bagan Datuk police chief Ali Jali said the accident happened at about 2.30pm and involved a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry driven by a 41-year-old woman, Bernama reported.

He said the lorry driver is believed to have veered into the opposite lane before crashing into a Kia Cerato.

The car was carrying a married couple and four children, who were the couple’s nephews and nieces.

“A 12-year-old boy died at the scene, while the car driver, aged 26, and a six-year-old girl were pronounced dead while receiving treatment at Teluk Intan Hospital.

“The remaining three occupants, aged 24, 13 and six months, suffered serious head and abdominal injuries and are still being treated at the same hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Ali said the lorry driver sustained minor injuries and also sought treatment at the hospital.

The vehicles involved have been seized for further investigation.