More than 3 million vehicles entered KL since Feb 1, police say

Several national-level events, accidents and inclement weather also contributed to increased traffic volumes, the city police said.

PETALING JAYA : Preparations for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations have seen a sharp spike in inbound traffic to Kuala Lumpur, contributing to the unusual congestion that has plagued the capital since last week, say police.

Fadil Marsus.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said more than three million vehicles entered Kuala Lumpur from Feb 1 until yesterday, according to data from the integrated transport information system.

Fadil said police have launched Op Selamat 25 to reduce fatal accidents and traffic congestion during the festive season.

Additional personnel will be stationed at hotspots, particularly near shopping malls and main entry and exit points; traffic control periods will be extended beyond peak hours; and traffic lights at high-capacity junctions will be calibrated with the help of City Hall.

“We will also deploy emergency response teams to immediately manage accidents and avoid prolonged traffic jams,” he said.