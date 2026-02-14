Roads in inner George Town to be closed for CNY events

Among the roads to be closed will be the stretch from Jalan Kampung Kolam to Lebuh Armenian. (Bernama pic)

GEORGE TOWN : Several roads around the city here will be closed in stages in conjunction with the Chinese New Year or “Miaohui” celebration organised by the Penang Chinese Clan Council and the Penang Cultural Inheritors Society, the Penang Island City Council said.

The first phase, from midnight yesterday until 7pm on Feb 20, is the closure of the Lebuh King area between Lebuh Bishop and Lebuh Light, for the construction of a stage at the Lebuh Light-Lebuh King junction.

The next phase, from 7pm on Feb 20 (Friday) until 2pm on Saturday involves the stretch from Lebuh Light to Lebuh Pasar; Lebuh Pasar to Lebuh Chulia; Lebuh Union to Lebuh Pasar; Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling to Lebuh Pantai, Lorong Pitt, Lebuh Ah Quee, and Lorong Soo Hong; as well as Jalan Kampung Kolam to Lebuh Acheh and Lebuh Armenian.

The third phase, from 2pm to midnight on Feb 21 involves Lebuh Chulia from Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling to Lebuh Pantai and Gat Lebuh Chulia from Lebuh Victoria to Lebuh Pantai.

The council urged the public to use public transport and help reduce traffic congestion in these areas.