How to protect your fearful dog from noisy fireworks

Some dogs, petrified by the loud bangs and flashes of fireworks, will duck for cover. (Envato Elements pic)

It’s the Chinese New Year season, and every year when fireworks are played, it leaves your dog in a state of fear, panic and confusion. Noise that might feel like fun to humans can be distressing – or even harmful – to dogs, whose hearing is far more sensitive.

The loud bangs and flashes of fireworks can trigger stress, anxiety and panic reactions, and may even injure or disorient pets who try to flee the noise.

Local animal welfare NGOs have long pointed out the ill effects of fireworks on animals, calling for celebrations that don’t come at the expense of creatures who can’t understand what’s happening.

Here’s how to be your dog’s “calm in the storm” this fireworks season.

Know the fear before you help it

Your dog can’t tell you they’re scared – but their bodies can. Panting excessively, trembling, whining, hide-and-seek behaviours, pacing, or trying to escape are all signs of distress during fireworks.

These responses are rooted in what experts call noise phobia – a recognised condition in dogs where loud, sudden sounds trigger intense fear and anxiety.

Instead of brushing off these reactions as “just behaviour”, understand they’re instinctive: dogs’ ears are built to detect subtle sounds in nature, so fireworks feel much louder and more threatening than they do to you.

Before the bangs: preparation is key

Create a safe, cosy haven at home

Set up a quiet space well before the fireworks start – a snug room or corner with your dog’s favourite bed, blanket and toys. This becomes their sanctuary when things get noisy. Keep windows and curtains closed: darkness dampens flashes of light, and fewer open windows means less sound.

Drown out noise with calm sound

A radio, TV or specially curated calming playlist can help mask firework sounds. Some animal welfare groups even promote gentle classical music or white noise tracks designed for pets to help reduce stress.

Tiring out your dogs during a long walk earlier in the day will help keep them calmer come evening when the fireworks go off. (Envato Elements pic)

Exercise and mental engagement

Give your dog a good walk or play session earlier in the day so they’re more likely to rest when evening noise begins. Tired bodies tend to have calmer brains.

Talk to your vet in advance

If your dog’s anxiety is intense, your vet may recommend additional support – from pheromone diffusers to behaviour therapy or, in some cases, medication. This is especially important for dogs whose fear escalates year after year.

During fireworks: stay calm and close

Stay with them if you can

Your presence is reassuring. Dogs look to their owners for safety; being nearby – calm and composed – helps signal that there’s nothing to fear.

Let them choose how they cope

Some dogs retreat to their “den”; others seek cuddles or attention. Let them find comfort in the way that suits them, and avoid forcing interaction if they’d rather hide.

Use comforting wraps or clothing

Products like calming vests or snug wraps can give some dogs a sense of security – similar to a gentle hug – and may reduce anxiety.

Don’t punish fear reactions

Shouting or forcing a dog out of hiding can make anxiety worse. Instead, speak gently and use soothing reassurances so your pet feels understood and safe.

If your dog suffers from chronic anxiety, consulting a clinical animal behaviourist might be of some help. (Envato Elements pic)

Beyond soundproofing: long-term support

Desensitisation training

Some behaviourists recommend gradually exposing dogs to recorded firework sounds at low levels over several weeks, pairing the noises with treats and calm activities. This can help change the dog’s emotional response to the sound over time.

Professional help for serious fear

If your dog’s fear isn’t improving, consult a clinical animal behaviourist. Early intervention can prevent noise anxiety from becoming deeply rooted.

Celebrate thoughtfully – for all creatures

While fireworks are crucial to Chinese New Year celebrations, many local animal welfare NGOs remind Malaysians that animals don’t enjoy them the way humans do.

Quiet alternatives like laser shows, drone displays or community light projections can be kinder to sensitive ears – and help keep everyone safe and happy.

By planning ahead, offering comfort and understanding, and seeking professional support where needed, you can help your four-legged friends feel safe even when the skies get loud.

After all, celebrations should be joyful for every member of your household – those with paws included.