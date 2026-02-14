Paint your luck: feng shui colour tips in the Year of the Horse

Orange encourages clarity, enthusiasm and confidence, helping Horses – the ruling zodiac of the New Year – fully harness the year’s energy. (AI-generated pic)

PETALING JAYA : Colours don’t just decorate a home – they shape how people live in it. The right shade can energise a tired room, soften emotional edges or quietly reset the mood of an entire space.

In feng shui, colour is often described as energy. In design terms, it is a powerful tool – one that creates flow, intention and balance.

And as the Lunar New Year ushers in the Year of the Fire Horse, a year associated with movement, momentum and change, a thoughtful colour refresh may be exactly what your home needs.

Where colour matters most

Before turning to zodiac-specific tips, start with placement. Certain directions in the home are traditionally linked to different life areas, and colour can help activate them.

East: Reds to spark joy, celebration and new beginnings.

Reds to spark joy, celebration and new beginnings. South: Soft beiges and earth tones to ground finances and long-term plans.

Soft beiges and earth tones to ground finances and long-term plans. West: Light greens or blues to support work, study and focus.

Light greens or blues to support work, study and focus. Southeast: Gentle pinks to nurture love and emotional connection.

Gentle pinks to nurture love and emotional connection. Northeast: Natural, grounding tones to restore balance and wellbeing.

Once the foundation is set, personalising your space according to your zodiac sign adds another meaningful layer.

Snake

As the previous year’s zodiac, Snakes may still feel the after-effects of an intense cycle. Red, when used with restraint, brings warmth, courage and renewed drive.

Symbolising life force and determination, when used thoughtfully, red helps the Snake stay resilient during demanding periods.

Think less feature wall and more considered accents: a sculptural chair, bold artwork or a deep red rug anchoring a neutral room. In workspaces, small red details can sharpen focus without overwhelming the senses.

Deep green, which represents steady progress, helps Rabbits rebuild confidence and move forward after a slower period. (AI-generated pic)

Rabbit

With the energy shifting, Rabbits can look forward to steadier progress in 2026 following a slower period. Deep green tones symbolise growth, renewal and confidence.

Green also has a calming effect that smooths everyday disruptions. A green-toned bedroom or home office instantly feels more composed, especially when layered with natural textures like wood, linen or rattan.

Rooster

Opportunities may arise quickly this year, but overthinking could cloud judgement. With clarity being essential, turn to gold and warm yellow – hues associated with confidence, authority and decisiveness.

Rather than going all-out, weave gold into lighting, mirrors or decorative accents. Warm yellow lighting in work areas can also help create a focused yet uplifting atmosphere.

Tiger

Health and emotional balance take centre stage this year. The Year of the Horse brings fast-moving energy, which can feel physically and emotionally demanding for Tigers.

Silver and soft metallic tones help calm and protect. These shades work best in bedrooms and bathrooms, where reflective surfaces, muted greys and warm lighting encourage rest and recovery.

Monkey

The year may feel like a marathon, not a sprint; momentum builds in 2026, but patience remains key. Endurance will be tested, particularly in relationships and finances.

Thankfully, yellow brings optimism, clarity and emotional warmth: used in social spaces like kitchens and living rooms, it lifts the mood without shouting.

Cushions, dining chairs or a sunny piece of art can subtly energise the space.

Yellow encourages mental resilience and positivity, helping Monkeys push through slower periods. (AI-generated pic)

Dog

The Year of the Horse supports collaboration and social expansion. Powder blue promotes calm communication and trust, particularly in shared environments.

Soft blue walls or furnishings work beautifully in living and dining areas, encouraging openness and smoother conversations.

Dragon

This year brings movement and change, especially in personal priorities. Soft, dusty pinks create a sense of emotional grounding and self-care.

These tones shine in bedrooms or reading corners, layered with textured fabrics rather than high-gloss finishes, creating spaces that feel restorative.

Goat

With the Horse’s dynamic energy in play, Goats benefit from grounding influences. While creative energy is strong, feelings of isolation may surface.

Warm beige and earthy neutrals provide comfort and stability. These hues work best as a base palette for walls or large furniture, layered with ceramics, woven textiles and soft lighting.

Rat

Opportunities may appear suddenly this Lunar New Year, particularly around finances and networking – but timing is crucial.

Purple is linked to wisdom, intuition and strategic thinking. Used sparingly in offices or study areas through artwork or accent furniture, this royal colour adds sophistication without feeling heavy.

For the Rat, purple enhances strategic thinking and awareness around long-term wealth. (AI-generated pic)

Horse

As the ruling zodiac of the year, Horses are in their element. Orange encourages clarity, enthusiasm and confidence, helping you fully harness the year’s energy.

Crucially, this vibrant hue balances enthusiasm with patience, helping Horses navigate fast-moving situations.

Introduce orange through décor accents in social or work spaces to energise conversations and spark creativity.

Ox

The Horse year may feel restless for Oxen, making balance essential. Light green supports harmony, renewal and emotional steadiness.

Green nurtures cooperation and creativity, especially where relationships feel strained. As such, light green walls are ideal for studios or shared workspaces, especially when paired with indoor plants and natural materials.

Pig

Change and movement define the year ahead. Deep red and maroon tones symbolise strength, courage and personal authority.

Used as statement accents such as upholstered chairs, cushions or curtains, these shades anchor a space while boosting confidence. Balance them with neutral walls for stability.

Whether you follow feng shui closely or simply enjoy refreshing your interiors, colour is an easy way to reset your space, and your mindset, for the year ahead.