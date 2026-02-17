For some, CNY sometimes means foregoing festivities to help those in need

Leong Beng Tat and his sons, Leong Chun Pin (left) and Leong Chun Jie (right).

PETALING JAYA : While many usher in the Lunar new year with family, merriment and copious amounts of food, there are those who would have to skip the festivities for a good cause — to save lives.

Among these unsung heroes is Leong Beng Tat, chairman of the Sungai Petani volunteer fireman team or PBS as it is commonly known.

He recalled an occasion — the eve of Chinese New Year in 2020 — when he received a call for help.

Leong was in the middle of the family reunion dinner but it did not matter. The voice at the other end of the line informed him that a landfill in Semeling was on fire.

“I was halfway through my meal. But I had to excuse myself. I had a job to do,” he told FMT.

It turned out to be a marathon. The fire raged on for 23 days, and every time he returned home, he reeked with the unpleasant stench of garbage.

Still, the 48-year old never once complained, because of a credo he holds dear — he can have a meal with his family at any time of the day, but “you cannot hold off on saving a life”.

He also recalled leading a team to help flood victims in Hatyai, Thailand last November, where for five days, they endured their toughest test as volunteers.

They were without internet or walkie-talkies. Everyone had to trudge through mud, with only hope for motivation, Leong recalled.

The list of hotels with people who needed help left them stunned.

“There were elderly people who ran out of medicine, and babies who ran out of milk. We were racing against time.”

However, the smiles of gratitude of those they rescued made it all worthwhile, Leong said.

Now, volunteer work has become a family vocation.

Leong Beng Tat with other volunteers during a flood rescue mission in Hatyai, Thailand, in November last year.

Leong’s two sons, Chun Pin, 24, and Chun Jie, 20, have followed in their father’s footsteps by enlisting as volunteers. And he couldn’t be more proud.

For Leong, PBS can help steer the youth away from gangsterism and drugs.

He also believes that volunteer work helps inculcate discipline especially among the Gen Zs who, he said, mostly spend their time glued to their gadgets.

More importantly, Leong believes that becoming a volunteer helps one appreciate life, especially in a post-Covid 19 era.

Seeing many of his friends succumb to Covid-19 during the pandemic now serves as a reminder how fragile life can be.

For Leong, such tragedies hold a different meaning when ushering in the Chinese New Year. It has nothing to do with new clothes or decorations.

“We don’t know what will happen tomorrow. Wouldn’t it be better if we could leave a lasting impression on society?”