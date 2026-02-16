Harmony and respect key to country’s progress, says Anwar in CNY greeting

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the Year of the Horse symbolises perseverance and a fighting spirit guided by wisdom.

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysians to uphold harmony and mutual respect as the nation celebrates Chinese New Year.

In a festive message, Anwar said the celebrations serve as a reminder of prosperity, hope and the strength to move forward with confidence.

He added that the Year of the Horse symbolises perseverance and a fighting spirit guided by wisdom.

Citing the teachings of Confucius, he said harmony arises when people respect and understand one another – a lesson that can promote peaceful coexistence in Malaysia’s multiracial society despite differences in culture and belief.

He cautioned that public discourse today is increasingly susceptible to emotional manipulation, stressing that differing views should not be allowed to damage relationships or erode trust.

“Instead, these differences should bring people closer together to reject prejudices and encourage dialogue and understanding.”

Anwar expressed confidence that Malaysia will continue to progress if harmony and respect remain key national values.