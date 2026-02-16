When Malaysia does CNY differently – and better

Red lanterns, fake plum blossoms, and elaborate representations of Chinese zodiac signs fill shopping malls in the Klang Valley, bringing in the Chinese New Year mood weeks before the festival.

PETALING JAYA : Many mainland China students in Malaysia were preparing for a subdued Chinese New Year – one marked by video calls home and modest celebrations far from their families.

Instead, they found the festive mood was already in the air weeks earlier — in the glowing red lanterns, fake plum blossoms, and elaborate displays of the Chinese zodiac signs in almost every shopping mall.

The early surge of festive cheer comes as a surprise, turning what many expected to be a muted celebration into one that is vibrant and elaborate, yet deeply rooted in tradition.

Loong Yang, a Universiti Malaya (UM) business administration student from Henan province, noted that while malls in China are decorated just two weeks before the festival, Malaysia gallops into the festive mood, rolling straight from Christmas into the Chinese New Year.

“In my hometown, we place immense importance on CNY and begin our prep well in advance, but Malaysia takes it to a whole new level by starting even sooner. The decor here is indeed better, and projects a stronger festive atmosphere,” he told FMT.

Others, such as UCSI undergraduate Feng Jiayang, appreciate the Malaysian interpretation of Chinese New Year.

“In China, the decor is more integrated into daily life with a subtle elegance, while Malaysia turns it into a carnival. Each has its own merits,” she said.

Part of the charm, students said, also lies in the sensory experiences often missing in mainland China, where fireworks are restricted in many cities due to environmental and safety regulations.

But in Malaysia, the popping of firecrackers and the rhythmic beat of dragon and lion dances fill the air.

“The dazzling fireworks and festive crackle here really bring out the spirit of Chinese culture, making it a more traditional and exciting experience,” said Lin Yanyang, a UM student from Beijing.

Beyond spectacle, the students also noted Malaysia’s inclusivity, as people from various ethnic communities join in the celebrations.

Universiti Putra Malaysia student Wu Hailong said the CNY in Malaysia feels like a shared tapestry.

“For example, when I celebrated CNY here previously, my Indian neighbours would offer warm greetings in Mandarin and enthusiastically engage with us,” he said.

While Wu marvels at this inclusive festive fervour, the quiet practice of customs and traditions proves even more revelatory for Guo Kaixin, another UM student.

Recalling a video chat with friends in Penang, she was moved by their dedication to ancestral heritage.

“I was amazed to see their entire family donning auspicious vermilion Tang suits from the first day of CNY all the way through the fifth,” she said.

“Such strict adherence to traditional attire is rare in today’s China,” she added.

Around the world, the Chinese community will usher in the Year of the Horse on Feb 17.