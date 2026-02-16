What the Fire Horse means to you

When we usher in the Year of the Fire Horse tomorrow, expect change, but also be aware of the little bumps on the road. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Fire Horse will gallop into our lives tomorrow, bringing transformation and progress, but it will be tinged with a little caution, as there may be some bumps along the way.

According to feng shui master Raymond Wong, the Year of the Horse will be defined by change and pressure, requiring individuals to prioritise adaptability over stability.

“To do well, adaptability matters more than stability. Those who prepare, stay flexible and upgrade their skills will emerge stronger and better positioned for the future,” he told FMT.

In the lunar calendar, 2026 is defined by the Fire Horse. This is a once-in-60-years cycle, with the last Fire Horse making an appearance in 1966.

Raymond Wong.

While the Horse traditionally symbolises vitality and success, the fire element is expected to bring heightened passion, greater visibility, and harder push towards reform and innovation.

Wong expects an eventful but economically uneven year. Opportunities will come and go quickly, he said.

He warned that while the year’s energy will accelerate the pace and decision-making process, going for speed without structure is also treacherous.

Astuteness in financial matters also counts for a lot.

Wong said those who are adept at controlling risks, are able to maintain cash flow, and prepared to act at the right time are those who will thrive.

“It is a time to refine direction, pursue personal transformation, and position oneself carefully for future opportunities,” Wong said.

The Year of the Horse is traditionally associated with structural reform and efficiency. This means that those who are able to embrace new technology are more likely to stay ahead.

However, in the midst of this intensity, there is also a note of caution. Wong warned that the failure to moderate ambition with discipline could lead to emotional volatility and burnout.

Beyond the career outlook, the Lunar New Year is strongly rooted in culture and tradition. In the lunar calendar, the Horse is the seventh animal in the Chinese zodiac. It is often associated with the spirit of “Ma dao cheng gong”, a Chinese proverb that translates as “When horse arrives, success follows”.

It gives a psychologically positive tone when kicking off the new year.

A cultural practice is to don auspicious colours such as red, purple, orange, and green to usher each new lunar year.