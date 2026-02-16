Why reunion dinners matter on the eve of CNY

Chinese New Year reunion dinners bring families together around a table filled with symbolic dishes. (Aroastock pic)

PETALING JAYA : As Chinese New Year draws near, family members go into a frenzy spring cleaning their homes, hanging red and orange decorations, and baking festive treats of every kind imaginable.

However, the most important tradition takes place on the eve of the new year – around the dining table.

The reunion dinner is widely regarded as the most significant meal of the year.

Family members travel home from near and far to be present. For some, it is the only time all generations gather under one roof. Skipping the dinner is often frowned upon, with many believing it symbolises disunity or may bring bad luck for the year ahead.

At its heart, the reunion dinner represents family unity. It is a time to honour parents and elders, offer gratitude for the year that has passed, and usher in the new year together as a family.

Prosperity and abundance are reflected in the dishes served. While the meaning behind the meal is shared, the menu often reflects traditions and the heritage of each community.

Cantonese households

Char siew is a common roast meat served by the Cantonese at their reunion dinners. (Envato Elements pic)

In Cantonese households, reunion dinners often feature roast meats such as char siew and siew yoke, alongside a whole steamed fish and braised abalone or mushrooms.

Together, these dishes reflect wishes for abundance, prosperity and completeness – values that are central to starting the new year on a positive note.

Hakka households

Steamed chicken forms part of the traditional reunion dinner spread in many Hakka homes. (Envato Elements pic)

Hakka reunion dinners often feature yam dishes, pork cooked with preserved vegetables, and steamed chicken.

These dishes are associated with stability, resilience and lasting fortune, values that are closely linked to Hakka history and identity.

Hokkien households

For many Hokkien families, a whole steamed fish remains a key feature of their reunion dinner. (Envato Elements pic)

In Hokkien families, reunion dinners may include a whole steamed fish, prawns or crab, along with braised pork belly and sweetened rice cakes known as nian gao.

As a spread, the meal reflects hopes for growth, abundance and steady prosperity in the year ahead.

Teochew households

Braised pork is prepared as part of Teochew Lunar New Year reunion dinners. (Aflo Images pic)

Teochew reunion dinners feature steamed pomfret or duck, alongside braised pork and marinated vegetables.

These dishes carry the message of harmony, a good harvest and longevity.

Despite differences in menu, the purpose of the reunion dinner remains the same across households.

It is a ritual that reinforces family bonds before the new year begins – a reminder that before visiting friends or collecting ang pow, the celebration starts at home, with shared food and shared presence.