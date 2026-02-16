PAS calls for harmony, mutual respect in CNY greetings

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan called on Malaysians to renew their commitment to moderation, patience, honesty and wisdom in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS today called for harmony, moderation and mutual respect among Malaysians as the nation ushers in the Chinese New Year.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the festive season should serve as a reminder of the importance of strengthening unity, upholding justice and working together to build a prosperous and harmonious Malaysia.

Citing the Chinese philosopher Confucius, the Kota Bharu MP said harmony in a plural society should be rooted in mutual respect and understanding.

“PAS wishes a Happy New Year to all Malaysians of Chinese descent, with the hope that this year will be filled with peace, prosperity, good health and positivity for every family and individual.

“When we uphold order, courtesy and justice, we reinforce the foundations of unity and harmony among ourselves,” he said in a statement.

He also referred to the teachings of another Chinese philosopher, Lao Tzu, who warned against the “poison” of excess and extremism.

Takiyuddin said the festive season was a time for families and loved ones to gather in the spirit of gratitude, joy and well-being, while reflecting on shared values.

“In conjunction with this Chinese New Year celebration, let us renew our commitment to moderation, patience, honesty and wisdom as our guiding principles and lasting formula for building a healthy and meaningful shared future,” he said.

“May Malaysia continue to progress in harmony and moderation.”