Hard for Kedah Umno to go solo, says analyst

Analyst Syaza Shukri warned of a three-cornered contest which would work in PAS’s favour if Kedah Umno decides not to cooperate with Pakatan Harapan at the polls.

PETALING JAYA : A political analyst has warned that Kedah Umno’s readiness to “fight to the end” if its unity government partners choose to compete openly could prove difficult due to PAS’s strengthening influence.

Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University Malaysia warned of a three-cornered contest which would work in PAS’s favour if Kedah Umno decides not to cooperate with Pakatan Harapan (PH) at the polls.

“In Kedah, the reality is that Umno’s main opponent is PAS, not PKR or DAP. If there is a three-cornered fight, Umno would be under the most pressure because PAS’s support appears to be increasingly stable,” she told FMT.

Syaza was commenting on the statement by Kedah Umno information chief Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin that the party was ready to “fight to the end” if its partners in the unity government chose not to cooperate at elections.

Shaiful said PKR Youth chief Kamil Munim’s call for the party’s machinery to prepare to face elections on its own highlighted the lack of cooperation between the parties in Kedah, describing the relationship as loose and lacking coordination.

Syaza said it was normal for parties to prepare for elections on their own, even if negotiations were ongoing.

“However, that does not mean there is no room for negotiation. If Umno uses this to strengthen its narrative of wanting to go solo, it needs to reassess its actual strength in Kedah,” she said.

Meanwhile, political observer A Aziz Azizam of Universiti Teknologi Mara said statements which could be interpreted as threats to end cooperation must be handled carefully.

He said repeated calls for parties to “go solo” could backfire, weakening their impact and damaging the party’s credibility.

“Historically, Kedah’s development has largely been driven by Umno and PAS. Umno, in particular, has long-established grassroots support and a strong organisational structure at the division and branch levels.

“Kedah Umno should have confidence in its traditional strength without being overly reactive in issuing statements,” he said.

The Barisan Nasional-PH alliance won only three seats in Kedah at the 2023 state election – two by PKR (Bakar Arang and Sidam) and one by DAP (Kota Darul Aman).

Perikatan Nasional, led by PAS, won 33 seats, allowing Sanusi Nor to continue as menteri besar for a second term.