Flash floods cause slow traffic near Ipoh on PLUS highway

KUALA LUMPUR : Traffic flow on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) is slow in both directions near Ipoh tonight following flash floods along that stretch.

A Malaysian Highway Authority spokesman said the flash flood occurred at Km271.8, obstructing the left and emergency lanes of the southbound route.

“Traffic is moving slowly from the Meru toll to Ipoh Selatan in both directions. Additionally, the northern stretch is also slow from Sungai Buloh to Rawang Selatan,” the spokesman said when contacted tonight.

For the southern stretch, an increase in traffic volume has been detected since 4pm today, stretching from Nilai to Seremban, as well as from Senai to Kulai and Sedenak.

Slow traffic was also reported on the Penang Bridge from the Island towards Perai, and along the Juru-Seberang Jaya stretch.

As for the east coast, traffic is expected to continue increasing towards that direction late tonight as many commuters are only just beginning their journey back to their hometowns after work.

“So far, slow traffic has been detected from Bukit Tinggi to Bentong, while at Km71.5, from Karak to Bentong, an accident has caused the temporary closure of the left and emergency lanes,” the spokesman said, adding that traffic flow within the Klang Valley is gradually becoming smoother.

Motorists are advised to exercise extra caution during heavy rain, especially on wet roads, and to maintain a safe following distance.