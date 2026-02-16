Ambulance delay in Jelapang crash due to wrong location details

A follow-up call with the caller later confirmed that the actual scene was along the Ipoh-Lumut Highway heading towards Jelapang. (Facebook pic)

IPOH : An ambulance’s delay in reaching the scene of a fatal accident in Jelapang was caused by the provision of incorrect location details in the initial emergency call, the Perak state health department (JKNP) said today.

In a statement on Facebook, JKNP said the accident was first reported to have occurred in a residential area near Puncak Jelapang, about 8km from Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB).

However, when the ambulance arrived at the reported location, no accident was found. A follow-up call with the caller later confirmed that the actual scene was along the Ipoh-Lumut Highway heading towards Jelapang.

The department said the medical emergency coordination centre received the emergency call at 3.05pm and an ambulance was dispatched in accordance with standard procedures.

The ambulance arrived at the actual location at 3.55pm, where medical officers assessed a 33-year-old woman and a three-year-old child.

“The woman had sustained serious injuries, while the child was unconscious and was given immediate resuscitation at the scene.

“Both were taken to the emergency and trauma department of HRPB, with continuous resuscitation provided to the child during the journey,” JKNP said.

Earlier reports said that the three-year-old girl died after the car driven by her mother collided with a police patrol car at 3.35pm on Feb 10.

Ipoh police chief Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said two police personnel, aged 42 and 48, were also injured, suffering leg injuries, a fractured left shoulder and an eyelid wound.

Initial investigations found that the Honda Civic police patrol car was travelling from Lumut to Jelapang when the Perodua Kelisa driven by the woman, travelling in the opposite direction, was believed to have spun out of control and entered the police vehicle’s lane.