Driver in 6-vehicle crash remanded for 4 days

The scene of the accident which occurred at the Padang Jambu traffic light junction at 2pm yesterday. (PDRM pic)

MELAKA : A car driver who was involved in a six-vehicle crash at the Padang Jambu traffic light junction here yesterday has been remanded for four days starting today.

The remand order for the 35-year-old male suspect was issued by magistrate Uthman Abd Ghani to allow the police to conduct investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Motorcyclist Shahrol Anuar Md Roby, 44, was killed and four others injured in the incident which took place at 2pm yesterday.

The driver of the Perodua Myvi travelling from Melaka town towards Bukit Beruang was believed to have dozed off, causing his vehicle to enter the opposite lane and crash into two cars and three motorcycles stopped at the traffic light junction.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Christopher Patit said Shahrol was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries to his head, face, body and arms.