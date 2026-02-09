Sales exec sues e-hailing driver, platform over crash

Slinda Abdullah, her father Alif Liew and lawyer Ng Kian Nam at the press conference.

KUALA LUMPUR : A marketing sales executive has filed a civil suit against an e-hailing driver and platform operator inDrive over a road crash that left her in a coma for six days and permanently blind in the left eye.

Slinda Abdullah, 22, filed the suit at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court today, alleging that the driver was reckless. She also named the vehicle owner as a defendant.

She is seeking RM566,063 in general and special damages, including for her injuries and hospitalisation.

Lawyer Ng Kian Nam, representing Slinda, told reporters she suffered multiple injuries to various parts of the body, including her head, eyes, face, spine, pelvis and right leg, and suffered permanent loss of vision in the left eye in the accident on Oct 21, 2024.

He said the crash occurred after the vehicle lost control near Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar here and veered off the road.

Ng said it was unclear whether the mandatory public liability insurance for e-hailing operations was in place at the time of the crash.

He said his firm had written to inDrive requesting the driver’s full details, but was initially told the information could not be disclosed in line with the Personal Data Protection Act 2010.

However, he said, the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) later confirmed that the driver’s inDrive account was suspended a week after the accident.

Slinda’s father, Alif Liew, also claimed the police had not provided them with “clear answers” more than a year later despite them asking for updates several times.

Representatives from the Malaysia E-Hailing and Delivery Organisation were present at the press conference.