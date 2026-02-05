31 victims reported in crash involving express bus, 2 lorries

The accident occurred early this morning at KM433 of the North-South Expressway southbound. (JBPM pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A total of 31 victims were reported in an accident involving an express bus and two lorries at KM433 of the North-South Expressway southbound early this morning.

It is understood that at least two victims were trapped but subsequently extricated. No fatalities have been reported.

Selangor fire and rescue department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said his department received an emergency call at 5.12am and dispatched fire engines from the Bukit Sentosa and Rawang fire and rescue stations, which arrived on the scene at 5.21am.

He said the accident involved an express bus, a 10-tonne bonded lorry and a trailer lorry.

“The bus was carrying 14 men, five women, seven children and two drivers.

“A 39-year-old local male bus driver was trapped and sustained leg injuries but was extricated by firefighters at 6.05am,” he said in a statement.

He said the driver of the 10-tonne bonded lorry was also reported trapped, although the extent of his injuries was not determined during the rescue operation.

“The 39-year-old bonded lorry attendant and the trailer lorry driver sustained minor injuries, while several other victims were also reported to have suffered minor injuries,” he said.

The injured victims were handed over to the health ministry for further treatment.

The rescue operation involved 16 firefighters, with the assistance of a light fire rescue tender and an emergency response motorcycle from the Bukit Sentosa fire and rescue station, and a fire rescue tender from the Rawang fire and rescue station.