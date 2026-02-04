14 killed as migrant boat collides with Greek coastguard vessel

Large numbers of migrants crossed the Mediterranean each year to reach Europe, where the UN said over 1,700 died or went missing in 2025. (EPA Images pic)

ATHENS : A Greek coastguard vessel and a boat carrying migrants collided in the Aegean sea Tuesday, killing 14 people, police said.

Greek authorities did not immediately give details on the collision, which occurred off the island of Chios, near Turkey.

The collision involved a “port police patrol vessel” and a “high-speed” small boat, a coastguard official told AFP.

Two coastguard members were taken to hospital and 24 migrants rescued, the coastguard said.

Seven children and a pregnant woman were among the injured, Greek media reported.

Public broadcaster ERT said the patrol gave a warning signal after spotting the migrant boat, but it tried to escape.

A Greek air force helicopter is taking part in the search operation for survivors, ERT said.

Large numbers of migrants seek to cross the Mediterranean each year to reach Europe. The UN refugee agency said in November more than 1,700 people died or were missing in 2025 on migration routes to Europe in the Mediterranean and in the Atlantic off the coast of west Africa.

The International Organisation for Migration says about 33,000 migrants have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean since 2014.