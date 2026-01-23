University student pleads not guilty to drink driving after crash at Istana gate

M Kajen, 22, is accused of driving while having an alcohol level of 166mg per 100ml of blood, past the legal limit.

The car after it crashed into a security barrier at Gate 2 of Istana Negara at about 3.50am today. (PDRM pic)
A private university student pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court today to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing into a security barrier at Gate 2 of Istana Negara.

M Kajen, 22, entered the plea when the charge was read to him before magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni, Bernama reported.

He is accused of driving a car while having an alcohol level of 166mg per 100ml of blood, exceeding the legal limit, at Gate 2 of Istana Negara on Jalan Changkat Semantan, Kuala Lumpur, at about 3.50am today.

Framed under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, the charge provides for a fine of up to RM10,000, up to five years’ imprisonment and disqualification from holding a driving licence for up to five years, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Shazwan Hasifi Shahrun proposed bail of RM10,000.

Kajen requested a lower amount, saying he is pursuing his studies and comes from a low-income family.

The court granted him bail of RM4,000 with one surety and fixed Feb 26 for remention of the case.

