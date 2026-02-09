Temple chairman in Dengkil claims trial to criminal trespass

M Paramaguru was accused at the Sepang magistrates’ court of committing criminal trespass last June. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The chairman of a temple pleaded not guilty in the Sepang magistrates’ court today to trespassing on private property in Jalan Selangor Dredging, Dengkil, Selangor, on June 19 last year.

Berita Harian reported that M Paramaguru, 49, who is also a security guard, entered his plea after the charge was read before magistrate Khairatul Animah Jelani.

Paramaguru allegedly committed criminal trespass by entering a plot of land belonging to one Suhaili Ahmad without his permission at 4.45pm on June 19.

The charge was made under Section 447 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM3,000 or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Iznina Hanim Hashim requested that the court set bail at RM8,000 with one surety. However, lawyer Darshela Hari Raja, representing Paramaguru, requested a lower amount, saying his client earned only RM1,800 a month as a security guard.

“My client is married and has two children, aged six years and 11 months, while his 41-year-old wife is dependent on his income.

“We request that a lower bail amount be imposed as he has fully cooperated with the police and has no criminal record,” he said.

The court set bail at RM4,000 with one surety and fixed March 12 for the handover of documents.