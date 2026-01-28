Motorcyclist injured after burger stall falls from lorry

The burger stall which was being towed fell from the lorry, hitting a motorcyclist and a Proton Saga.

IPOH : A motorcyclist was recently injured when a burger stall being towed by a lorry toppled over at Jalan Medan Saujana 3 in Kamunting here.

Taiping district police chief Malek Ismail said they were alerted to the incident after a dashcam video went viral on Facebook yesterday.

He said the 28-year-old motorcyclist, a fireman, sustained injuries to his forehead, neck and hands.

“Initial investigations found that the incident occurred on Jan 20 at about 3.30pm, when a Hino rigid lorry driven by a 30-year-old man was towing a burger stall from Taiping to Kamunting.

“The lorry driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the burger stall to topple onto the road, hitting the victim and a Proton Saga driven by a 34-year-old woman,” he said.

The car driver escaped unharmed, while the motorcyclist is receiving treatment at Taiping Hospital.

Malek said the case was being investigated under Rule 92 of the Road Traffic Regulations 1959 (Rule 92 LN 170/59).