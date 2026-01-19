Ex-military officer, soldier jailed for concealing evidence in fatal accident

The trial, which began on Dec 11, 2024, saw testimony from 13 witnesses, including three from the defence. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A former senior military officer and a soldier were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by the Tawau magistrates’ court today for concealing evidence related to a fatal accident two years ago.

Magistrate Don Stiwin Malanjum handed down the sentence to Werar Suleiman Ali, 57, and Hafizuddin Ripin, 31, after the prosecution proved their case.

The court, however, granted the defence a stay of execution pending their appeal to the High Court, Berita Harian reported.

The pair were accused of deliberately concealing evidence linked to the accident, specifically a motorcycle, in an investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

The offence, for which they were charged under Section 201 of the Penal Code, occurred at a petrol station near Batu 3, Jalan Apas, Tawau, at around 6pm on Jan 30, 2023.

The trial, which began on Dec 11, 2024, saw testimony from 10 prosecution witnesses and three defence witnesses, with the defence closing its case on Dec 2, 2025.

The prosecution was managed by deputy public prosecutors Wildan Firdaus Ahmad Fazly and Shearil Aizat Murnizam, while the accused were represented by Abdul Ghani Zelika and Vivian Thien.