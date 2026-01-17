Man shot dead outside car wash in Nibong Tebal

Penang deputy police chief Alwi Zainal Abidin said the victim was approached by two men on a motorcycle and the pillion rider opened fire. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man believed to be the owner of a car wash was shot dead in front of the premises along Jalan Besar in Permatang Keling, Nibong Tebal, last night.

Penang deputy police chief Alwi Zainal Abidin said police received information on the incident at 10.40pm, Bernama reported.

The victim, a local man in his 30s, was shot several times in the body and legs by an unidentified suspect.

Alwi said witnesses reported the victim being approached by two men on a motorcycle. The pillion rider dismounted, approached the victim and fired several shots at close range.

Alwi said both suspects were wearing dark clothing and helmets.

He said the victim was taken to Taiping Hospital but was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

Those with information on the incident can contact investigating officer Hafzan Amrie Hashim at 012-8188389.