Penang cops still waiting for criminologist’s report in probe into fatal crash

A 17-year-old student was killed when his motorcycle and a Rapid Penang bus collided along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway on Nov 13 last year.

PETALING JAYA : Penang police are waiting for a criminologist’s report to complete their investigation into a fatal crash involving a Rapid Penang bus and a teenage motorcyclist in November.

However, a spokesman from the northeast district traffic police unit could not say when the report will be completed.

He said police referred the investigation paper to the public prosecutor in December, who instructed them to conduct further investigations.

“As of now, there is no final decision on the case,” the spokesman told FMT.

He confirmed that the victim’s family had requested to view closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident.

The case drew public attention after Jelutong MP RSN Rayer called on the police and the Attorney-General’s Chambers to provide an update on the investigation.

Rayer also proposed for the bus driver to be charged so that the matter could be decided in court.

Police previously said the victim was believed to have swerved into the lane of the bus before the collision.