Kajang cops probing incident of man sitting in middle of highway lane

Screenshots of the incident which police are now probing for negligent behaviour that endangers human life.

PETALING JAYA : Kajang police are probing an incident in which a man sat cross-legged in the middle of a highway lane yesterday, resulting in a traffic jam.

In a statement, Kajang police chief Naazron Abdul Yusof said they initiated a probe after a video on the incident made the rounds on social media.

“The man is the driver of the lorry parked on the emergency lane.”

Naazron said the case is being probed for parking a vehicle that causes obstruction, danger, or undue inconvenience to other road users or traffic as well as for rash or negligent behaviour that endangers human life.

He urged those who have more information on the incident to contact the nearest police station.

In the 21-second video uploaded on Facebook, the man was seen sitting cross-legged on the road while holding a handphone, while oncoming vehicles switched lanes to avoid hitting him.