2-month-old allegedly abused by babysitter

SEREMBAN : A two-month-old baby boy is believed to have been abused by his babysitter at a house in Kampung Kayu Ara, Mambau, here last Friday.

Seremban police chief Azahar Abdul Rahim said the baby’s 25-year-old mother filed a report the same day, stating she discovered scratch marks on the chest and bruising on his left cheek after picking him up from the babysitter’s home.

The baby’s mother sent him to the babysitter early in the morning before picking him up at 5.10pm.

The victim was then taken to Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar, where an examination confirmed nail marks and abrasions on the chest as well as bruising on the left cheek.

“The baby is currently in the paediatric ward for further observation and is in stable condition,” he said in a statement today.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Azahar said initial investigations found that the 46-year-old female suspect has been operating as a caregiver for two years but was not registered with the social welfare department.

He urged members of the public with any information about the incident to contact the Seremban police headquarters hotline at 06-603 3222 or the nearest police station.