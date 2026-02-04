No abuse found in death of dog run over by lorry

A screenshot from CCTV footage showing the injured dog at the factory’s entrance

PETALING JAYA : Police have found no elements of animal abuse in the death of a dog that was run over by a lorry in Kepong, following a review of CCTV footage.

Sentul police chief Ahmad Sukarno Zahari said an investigation found that it was an accident and that the driver had been unaware of the dog’s presence.

Sukarno said the CCTV footage submitted by the complainant showed a trailer lorry accidentally running over the dog while entering a parking lot.

He also said the complainant, who lodged her report at the Sungai Buloh police station, did not actually witness the incident.

On Monday, FMT reported that an animal activist had sought justice over the death of a dog last Saturday from injuries believed to be sustained from being run over by a lorry.

Fauziah Paws Care president Siti Fauziah Abdul Jabbar said she believed there were elements of animal abuse in the incident, as the dog’s skin was almost completely torn off.

She had lodged a police report following the discovery of the severely injured dog on Friday morning.