Microsleep leads to m-cyclist being killed in Melaka, say cops

The wrecked cars after the accident in Melaka this afternoon. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A motorcyclist was killed and five others were injured in an accident involving three motorcycles and three cars at the Padang Jambu traffic light intersection in Melaka this afternoon.

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit said in the incident at 2pm today, Shahrol Anuar Roby, 44, died from severe injuries to his head, face, body and hands.

He said initial investigations found the accident occurred when a 35-year-old man driving a Perodua Myvi from the Melaka city centre towards Bukit Beruang apparently experienced microsleep.

His car veered into the opposite lane and crashed into several vehicles before stopping at the traffic light intersection, he said.

“The victim, who was riding a Honda EX5 motorcycle, sustained serious injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene, while two other motorcyclists, both aged 25, sustained injuries to their right legs,” Bernama quoted him as saying today.

The driver of a Proton Saga, a 48-year-old woman, sustained injuries to her forehead and reported pain in her right shoulder, while the driver of a BMW was unharmed.

The Myvi driver, who works in logistics, sustained only abrasions on his elbow.

“Breathalyser and drug screening test results for the Myvi driver were negative; however, blood samples were taken for toxicology testing.

“Police have also obtained dashcam footage from an independent witness, which will assist in the investigation,” said Patit.

Patit said Shahrol’s body was sent to Melaka Hospital’s forensic department for an autopsy, while the vehicles involved were taken to the Malim police station and a Puspakom centre in Alor Gajah for further examination.

He said the Myvi driver will be brought to the Ayer Keroh courthouse tomorrow for a remand application, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.