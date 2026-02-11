Man arrested after 29-stab killing in Port Dickson

Port Dickson police chief Maslan Udin said the suspect and victim knew each other through work. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a 21-year-old Myanmar man after a compatriot was found dead with 29 stab wounds to his neck in a room at a shoplot near Jalan Besar Bukit Pelandok in Port Dickson last Sunday.

Port Dickson police chief Maslan Udin said police were alerted to the incident at 9.45pm on Monday.

“The victim, fully dressed, was found lying face down with multiple stab wounds to his neck.

“The incident is believed to have occurred while the victim and the suspect, who are compatriots, were drinking alcohol in the room,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the suspect allegedly committed the act while under the influence of alcohol, although the motive is still under investigation.

The men worked as pork grillers and knew each other through work, Maslan said.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday over more than five hours confirmed that the cause of death was multiple stab wounds with a total of 29 to the neck.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days following his arrest in Bukit Pelandok on Monday. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” Maslan said.