Govt not ruling out expanding Special Branch’s functions, says Saifuddin

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said as the nation’s primary intelligence organisation, the Special Branch is critical to safeguarding national security. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The government has not ruled out the possibility of expanding the functions and roles of the Special Branch, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In a written parliamentary reply today, he said this was to address the growing complexities of domestic and global threats.

“The government guarantees that the Special Branch will continue operating as the nation’s ears and eyes without jeopardising civil liberties guaranteed under the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Saifuddin was responding to Chow Yu Hui (PH-Raub), who asked him to state the Special Branch’s current functions and whether the government plans to review, or has reviewed, its role and necessity.

The minister said as the nation’s primary intelligence organisation, the Special Branch is critical to safeguarding national security.

“The Special Branch is responsible for compiling, processing and analysing security intelligence related to subversive activities, extremism, sabotage, violence and other threats to national security.

“In the context of contemporary threats encompassing ethnic and religious conflicts, the spread of ideologies, cross-border crime, smuggling, undocumented migrants and threats from foreign sources, the Special Branch’s intelligence clearly serves as the nation’s forward line of defence,” he said.