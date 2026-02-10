Man nabbed after homeless woman found dead in Sentul

Sentul police chief Ahmad Sukarno Zahari said a remand application for the suspect will be made today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a 46-year-old unemployed man in connection with the murder of a homeless woman who was found dead near a secondary school in Sentul early yesterday morning.

Sentul police chief Ahmad Sukarno Zahari said the cops were alerted at around 7.20am after the victim was found lying unconscious and bleeding heavily from the head near the Methodist Boys’ School hall along Jalan Sentul.

Cops who arrived at the scene found the woman, believed to be between 50 and 60, lying on the ground with injuries to the head.

“Initial examinations found a wound on the right side of the victim’s head above the ear, as well as swelling on the eyelid,” he said in a statement.

Sukarno said the suspect was arrested soon after, and that a remand application would be made today.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.