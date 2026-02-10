21 Orang Asli detained for alleged trespass in Rompin

Rompin police chief Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said anyone intending to develop land must possess a valid land title. (Facebook pic)

KUANTAN : Police detained 21 Orang Asli yesterday to assist investigations into the alleged trespass on land owned by the Sultan of Pahang in Kampung Jemeri, Kuala Rompin, Rompin.

Rompin police chief Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said the four men and 17 women, between 26 and 60 years of age, were detained after the cops received a report from a party claiming to have been appointed to develop the land.

“A representative of the company lodged a police report regarding a group of Orang Asli believed to have trespassed on the 718.281-hectare plantation, damaged a metal barrier and harvested oil palm fruit without permission,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Sections 447 and 427 of the Penal Code, adding that anyone intending to develop land must possess a valid land title.

He also reminded members of the public to abide by the laws and regulations currently in force.