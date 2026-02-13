Ringgit ends lower against US dollar on profit-taking

KUALA LUMPUR : The ringgit ended the week lower against the US dollar after hitting a fresh high on Thursday, as investors locked in gains ahead of a shortened trading week due to the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday.

The local currency touched 3.8995 against the greenback on Thursday, hovering near its strongest level in almost eight years, last seen on April 23, 2018, at 3.8965/3.8995.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said Malaysia’s fourth quarter of 2025 economic growth came in higher than expected at 6.3%, and the full year reached 5.2% growth, which was well above the official forecast. “On that note, the stellar performance of the ringgit was very much in line with macroeconomic performance,” he told Bernama.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), in an earlier announcement, said that the better-than-expected GDP performance was attributed to strong domestic demand and favourable exports, exceeding the forecast range of 4-4.8%.

BNM governor Rasheed Ghaffour said the growth in household spending was higher, driven by positive labour market conditions and income-related policy support. He also stated that the local currency rose 3.9% against the greenback in the 4Q 2025, driven by both external and domestic factors.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry said for the second year running, the Madani government narrowed the fiscal deficit beyond its target, to 3.7%, against the initial projection of 3.8%.

At 6pm, the ringgit eased to 3.9060/3.9115 versus the greenback from Thursday’s close of 3.8995/3.9060, but traded higher against most other major currencies.

It appreciated versus the Japanese yen to 2.5435/2.5474 from 2.5499/2.5543 at Thursday’s close, strengthened against the euro to 4.6325/4.6390 from 4.6346/4.6423, and rose vis-à-vis the British pound to 5.3211/5.3286 from 5.3220/5.3309 yesterday.

The local currency traded mixed against its Asean peers.

The ringgit inched up versus the Singapore dollar to 3.0904/3.0950 from 3.0931/3.0985 and was higher versus the Thai baht at 12.5607/12.5849 from 12.5998/12.6273.

However, it eased against the Indonesian rupiah to 231.9/232.4 from 231.7/232.2 at Thursday’s close, and was lower against the Philippine peso at 6.73/6.74 from 6.71/6.72.