Ringgit hits near eight-year high of 3.89 vs US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR : The ringgit climbed to a fresh high of 3.8995 against the US dollar on Thursday, hovering near its strongest level in almost eight years.

The local currency last traded around that level on April 23, 2018, at 3.8965/8995 against the US dollar.

At 6pm, the local currency firmed to 3.8995/3.9060 versus the greenback, strengthening from Wednesday’s close of 3.9110/3.9170.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said emerging market currencies, including the ringgit, continue to gain against the greenback despite data points in the US yesterday, with Nonfarm Payrolls being higher than expected.

He stated that data points regarding the Malaysian economy — such as the industrial production index, the services index, construction work completed, crude palm oil production, and the unemployment rate — indicate that the gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the fourth quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025) is likely to exceed the 5.2% in Q3 2025.

“The advance estimates showed the Q4 2025 GDP was at 5.7%. Perhaps, there is a good chance that the actual data might exceed when it is announced tomorrow,” Afzanizam told Bernama.

At the close, the ringgit traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It fell versus the Japanese yen to 2.5499/2.5543 from 2.5527/2.5566 at Wednesday’s close, depreciated against the euro to 4.6346/4.6423 from 4.6611/4.6683 previously, and appreciated vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.3220/5.3309 from 5.3561/5.3643.

The local note traded mixed against its Asean peers.

The ringgit inched up against the Indonesian rupiah to 231.7/232.2 from 233.0/233.4 at Wednesday’s close, and was higher vis-a-vis the Singapore dollar at 3.0931/3.0985 from 3.0990/3.1040 previously.

However, it eased versus the Thai baht to 12.5998/12.6273 from 12.5808/12.6062 and was unchanged against the Philippine peso, closing at 6.71/6.72.