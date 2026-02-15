Only ‘Happy Boom’ and ‘Pop-Pop’ fireworks allowed, says KL police chief

Anyone found possessing, selling, purchasing or playing with firecrackers and fireworks other than those permitted may face action under the Explosives Act, he said in a statement today.
Fadil said the two types of fireworks were permitted because they do not contain explosive materials that could endanger public safety. A permit from the district police is required for the sale of the two permitted items, he said.
Offenders may face up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM10,000 or both.
Fadil also reminded the public not to set off firecrackers and fireworks after midnight, as this could disrupt public order and pose a danger to others.