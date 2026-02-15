Toll discount draws more CNY traffic to highways

A 50% toll discount, provided in conjunction with the 2026 Chinese New Year celebrations, began at 12:01am yesterday and ends at 11:59pm today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Traffic flow across several major stretches of the North-South Expressway and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway was reported to be slow and congested at 6pm today.

The Malaysian Highway Authority said the volume of vehicles on all major highways is expected to continue increasing until late tonight as the public takes advantage of a 50% toll discount, which will end at midnight.

Northbound traffic on the E1 was congested from Bukit Beruntung to Bukit Tagar; Gopeng to Simpang Pulai; the Menora tunnel to Kuala Kangsar; and Changkat Jering to Taiping Utara. On the southbound E1, traffic was moving slowly from Jawi to Bandar Baharu and from Sungkai to Slim River.

On the E2, southbound traffic was slow from the Sungai Besi toll plaza towards Kuala Lumpur; Bandar Baru Nilai to Bandar Ainsdale following an accident at Km277, which is obstructing the right lane, Bernama reported.

Congestion was also reported on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway from Gombak to Genting Sempah and from Lanchang towards Bentong.