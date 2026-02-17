What the fire horse year really means for all of us

The fire horse is galloping into 2026, bringing fresh energy and intensity. (Hizami Safri @ FMT Lifestyle)

Before you saddle up for another year, hold your horses!

Feng shui expert Raymond Wong, with over 20 years of experience, shared what to expect for the upcoming Lunar New Year:

“In simple terms, fire horse years tend to feel fast-moving, competitive, and emotionally charged. This means 2026 is a year of uncertainty, because changes appear suddenly and direction can shift quickly,” Wong cautioned.

He also predicts that arguments, competition, and pressure will ramp up between people, companies, and even countries.

Read on to see what this fiery year could have in store for you.

Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rats, brace yourselves. 2026 could bring major changes across home, work and relationships – whether it’s a move, a new job role or even a breakup.

Extra caution is advised regarding safety and accidents, especially around June and December 2026.

And remember, prioritise meaningful value over impulse purchases.

Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

This is a year to step up and be seen. Opportunities may place you in key roles, with recognition from superiors and institutions following close behind.

Children and students may find their confidence and maturity growing steadily.

That said, family relationships may feel strained at times. Staying focused instead of reacting emotionally, and seeking guidance from trusted mentors, will make all the difference.

Tiger (1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Stability first and growth later is a wise approach for the Tiger this year. Progress depends more on personal discipline, strategy, and timing.

Emotional irritability may increase, so remember to control your temper and avoid unnecessary conflict. By keeping a low profile, and managing risks carefully, Tiger can protect foundations, and position themselves for future growth.

Rabbits are in for a lucky year, with plenty of good news on the way. (EPA Images Pic)

Rabbit (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbits can look forward to a generally uplifting year. Your charm and visibility are on the rise, and networking efforts could open doors through friends and social connections.

The year could also bring celebratory moments, from weddings to important family milestones.

Still, matters of the heart, or work-related relationships, may need thoughtful navigation. Stay composed, and be mindful of your words.

Dragon (1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragons, it’s time to reignite your fire! Progress this year does not come from waiting passively, but from actively addressing matters with clarity and responsibility.

Private or family-related concerns may surface, and there may be moments of emotional distance or a stronger desire for solitude.

Maintaining personal emotional balance will be essential this year.

Snake (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025)

This is a year where steady effort pays off more than shortcuts or speculation. Hard work is likely to be recognised, whether through promotions, awards, or business growth.

What to watch out for: Unresolved issues may resurface, so address root causes early. Carelessness or forgetfulness could also lead to minor mistakes or misplaced items.

With focus, the Snake can slither confidently toward a successful year-end.

Horse (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

2026 brings noticeable changes for those born in the year of the horse, especially in home life, career and relationships.

Horses may be more prone to pessimism, overthinking or impulsive reactions, making mindset management very important. Take extra caution with physical safety, particularly in June and December.

On the upside, recognition and leadership opportunities are set to increase, along with some cha-ching.

Those born in the year of the monkey, should embrace resilience. (Freepik pic)

Goat (1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

It’s all about creativity for the goat, particularly in artistic and branding-related fields. Networking and collaboration opportunities improve, with potential for business expansion and stronger publicity.

Support from male mentors or bosses may assist career progress.

However, ideas must be grounded in realism. Overly idealistic planning may lead to unnecessary spending.

Monkey (1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

It’s a mixed year for you monkeys. There is strong potential for learning, skill development and stepping into administrative or management roles.

Study luck may be on your side, given you remain focused and disciplined.

However, temporary dips in motivation and moments of isolation are possible, requiring resilience and balance.

Rooster (1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

The Rooster won’t be crowing alone this year, as you’re likely to get plenty of support from those around you.

Bosses or mentors, could open doors that boost career progress.

Romance may settle into a steadier rhythm, but money matters still call for caution. Think twice before signing contracts, acting as a guarantor, or jumping into impulsive partnerships.

Dogs can expect consistent growth in 2026. (Envato Elements pic)

Dog (1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

2026 sets the dog up for steady growth. Those in niche, artistic, or premium fields may finally get the recognition they deserve.

Practical problem-solving skills are sharpened, helping tackle ongoing challenges.

Occasional mental distractions could cloud judgment, so stay alert against scams or misleading offers.

Boar / Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

This year, the boar sees stronger advancement in the fields of education, research, arts, administration, and public relations.

Support tends to appear when difficulties arise, helping to resolve challenges.

Certain projects, and roles, may encounter obstacles or reach a natural stopping point. If progress becomes clearly limited, it may be wiser to reassess, rather than insist on continuing.

