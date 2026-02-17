We need to face issues, differences, and overcome them together, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim admiring the calligraphy work on display at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall’s 2026 Chinese New Year celebration today.

KUALA LUMPUR : The country must acknowledge that there are differences and issues that need to be overcome in order to succeed, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

He stressed the need to work together to overcome such obstacles and that issues revolving around unity are not new in a multiracial country like Malaysia.

“We need to do so as a united community. The major challenge, of course, is national unity, overcoming racial divide and racism.

“That is why I have always emphasised the need to work together,” he told reporters when attending the Chinese New Year open house at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall, here.

Also present were federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh, science, technology and innovation minister Chang Lih Kang, tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing, and the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing.

Anwar said that cooperation among the country’s multiracial communities has already borne fruit, with economic indicators reflecting Malaysia’s progress.

“Which is why my government needs to be firm when it comes to certain issues to safeguard the interests of Malaysia’s multiracial communities,” he added.

Anwar said such an approach was crucial as no nation could thrive if its people were in conflict and intolerance was allowed to flourish.

Recognition for KLSCAH as a national heritage

Separately, the prime minister called for conservation efforts to be carried out on the 100-year-old KLSCAH building, which is located in Jalan Maharajalela.

He said this is to facilitate the requirements for the building to be recognised as a historic building and national heritage.

He instructed Yeoh to coordinate the KLSCAH building conservation efforts and collaborate with KL mayor Fadlun Mak Ujud on the matter.

“This building just reached 100 years old and is required to get government recognition. So, Hannah (Yeoh) and the mayor will resolve this before bringing the matter to me.

“Don’t worry about the status of this land. We are a caring society and we want to preserve this heritage,” he said.