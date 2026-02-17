Meet the Lourdes family, Indians who celebrate CNY

The Lourdes family is an Indian household that celebrates Chinese New Year in a big way every year. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR : As Chinese New Year approaches, the house in Taman Kesuma, Ampang begins to glow a little warmer than usual. Red lanterns hang from the ceiling, while auspicious couplets frame the doorway.

It looks every bit like a home preparing for the Lunar New Year – except the family living here isn’t Chinese.

Meet the Lourdes family, an Indian family who have made Chinese New Year a meaningful part of their calendar – not for novelty’s sake, but for the value at the heart of the festival: coming together as a family.

“The celebration starts on the eve of Chinese New Year, with a steamboat,” said Swandairy Subramaniam.

The bubbling pot anchors the evening, drawing everyone together. After the eve, the family gathers again on either the first or second day of Chinese New Year. They enjoy more food – noodles are always a must – toss yee sang, exchange ang pows and linger long after the plates are cleared.

Tossing yee sang is part of the family’s Chinese New Year celebration. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

The food they serve, Swandairy, 59, explained, carries meaning – for instance, a steamboat represents unity while noodles symbolise longevity.

The festive mood extends to what they wear, with red and other colours believed to be auspicious for their respective zodiac signs.

Earlier this month, Swandairy, born in the Year of the Horse, made it a point to have money deposited into her account at a specific day and time believed to be auspicious for her zodiac sign.

Her husband, Eria Raja Lourdes, shared that they observe other customs too.

“During Chinese New Year, we don’t sweep the house or throw away rubbish. Everything is already done the day before,” he said “There’s no harm in it, and there’s nothing religious about it. It’s just a cultural practice.”

Raja, 60, said their Chinese New Year celebrations began several years ago. “We used to visit our Chinese friends. But as their children grew older, our friends no longer had celebrations at home. They travelled instead. So, we decided to do something on our own,” he explained.

Held at Raja’s home, the celebration brings together his siblings, their children and grandchildren. The Lourdes family has no Chinese members – a fact that has, at times, drawn puzzled reactions, especially from delivery riders.

“When they look at the name on the delivery, it’s a very Indian name – but it’s a Chinese house. Then I come out, and they’re shocked – why is an Indian guy walking out of a Chinese house?” Raja said, laughing.

The couple’s daughter, Alyshia Ann Lourdes, shared a similar story with a Chinese lady she met while buying decorations.

“She was very confused and asked me, ‘Amoi, you Cina kah?’. (Are you Chinese?) I told her, ‘Bukan, aunty, kita satu Malaysia’. (No, aunty, we are all Malaysians). She replied, ‘Bagus, bagus!’. (Good, good!) Then, she started talking to me in Mandarin!’,” recalled the 29-year-old.

Eria Raja Lourdes with his wife, Swandairy Subramaniam, and their daughters, Alysson Ann (first from left) and Alyshia Ann. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

For Alyshia and her sister, Alysson Ann Lourdes, these celebrations have led to traditions of their own. “When it comes to ang pows, it’s usually the married ones giving those who aren’t married, right? But for us, we also give ang pows to our parents,” said Alysson, 27.

The sisters also exchange angpows with each other. “It’s like a gift exchange, but with ang pows!” they added in unison with a smile.

Beyond Chinese New Year, the Lourdes family also marks other celebrations like Hari Raya, Deepavali and Merdeka with themed decorations, festive food and music. Christmas, their own celebration, remains the grandest.

In their household, the festive decorations may change, but the spirit remains the same – one rooted in family and reflecting the beauty of multicultural Malaysia.

Chinese New Year at the Lourdes home is centred on one thing: family. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

“It has taught me to embrace and respect all cultures. As we learn more about them, it gives us knowledge – and that’s a power that Malaysians have,” said Alysson.

Alyshia added: “For me, it’s about embracing each other’s cultures and bringing that into our homes, family and friendships. It’s a very Malaysian thing. When you go overseas, you don’t say ‘I’m Indian, Malay or Chinese’. You say, I’m Malaysian’.”