Namewee could remain on police bail for months

Singer-rapper Wee Chong Wee, or Namewee, was initially arrested on Oct 22 and charged with drug possession and consumption. (EPA Images pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Controversial singer Wee Meng Chee, better known as Namewee, could remain under police bail for months as investigators await Taiwanese social media influencer Hsieh Yu Hsin’s toxicology and post-mortem reports.

Hsieh was found dead in a hotel bathtub in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 22, where Wee had reportedly met her to discuss filming a video.

Wee, who was remanded by the police to assist in the investigation, has had his police bail extended for the third time.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus today said Wee, better known as Namewee, will have his police bail extended until the investigation is complete.

“We are waiting for the reports as mentioned. It takes several months to complete,” he said after an event here.

“The investigation will continue until we get the results. We will keep extending his bail until then.”

He was first arrested on Oct 22 after authorities discovered nine blue pills suspected to be ecstasy in the hotel room.

Police said he later tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine and THC.

Wee, who was charged with drug possession and consumption, pleaded not guilty and was released on bail of RM4,000 on each charge.

Wee surrendered himself to the police on Nov 5 after the case was reclassified as murder.

Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar previously said the rapper would be released on bail as the Attorney-General’s Chambers had found no evidence linking him to Hsieh’s death.