Order cops not to refuse complainants based on attire, Gobind tells IGP

Digital minister Gobind Singh Deo said attire should not be used as the basis for deciding whether or not a person can or cannot lodge reports.

PETALING JAYA : Digital minister Gobind Singh Deo has urged Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail to issue a clear directive to police stations nationwide not to refuse victims or complainants the right to report an accident or crime due to their attire.

The minister said people did not dress in anticipation of crime, and therefore, attire could not be used as the basis for deciding whether or not a person could lodge reports.

“What is important is that an incident has occurred, which needs to be reported, and action needs to be taken to deal with it without delay.

“The police have no right to impose upon anyone standards which are unilateral, arbitrary or unreasonable,” he said in a statement.

Gobind’s statement came after Melaka police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar reminded the public to adhere to the official dress code when visiting any complaint counter.

He, however, said exceptions would be made for emergencies or situations requiring immediate police intervention.

Dzulkhairi’s remarks follow reports that a woman was denied entry to a Jasin police headquarters yesterday as her attire was deemed unsuitable for government premises. She was allegedly wearing a skirt slightly above the knee.

He said two women arrived to lodge a report on a road accident but one of them was asked to return home to change into clothing that complied with the official dress code. The woman later returned with her mother, dressed more modestly, and was allowed to file the report.

In the statement, Gobind also condemned the Jasin police’s conduct of the incident, which was not just an abuse of authority but was also an obstruction of justice as people were required to file reports when incidents occurred.

He also said he would raise this matter with home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, asking that all existing SOPs that could deny the public access to police stations to lodge reports be reviewed. “We must ensure that incidents like these do not happen again,” he added.

Lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan demanded that the police rescind the dress-code policy immediately, as they should not engage in moral policing and have a duty to uphold the law, protect citizens, and ensure access to justice.

He said that the public would lose trust in the police force when they begin to view the force not as neutral protectors of rights, but as moral arbiters.

“This undermines the legitimacy of the police force itself, and ultimately damages public safety. People in need of help might stay silent, reluctant to seek redress or protection,” he told FMT.