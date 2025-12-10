Dress code relaxed in emergencies

Chief secretary Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said department heads retain discretion to determine appropriate attire for routine matters at government counters and offices, based on guidelines.

PETALING JAYA : The government has relaxed the dress code at government counters and offices during emergencies or unusual situations to ensure that the public’s right to immediate services is not denied.

Chief secretary Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said this took into account the needs of frontline services such as security, healthcare and other requirements that directly involve the public.

“Relaxation of the dress code will be allowed in emergency situations and those outside normal circumstances to ensure customers’ rights to immediate service, as outlined in Section 3.2 of Appendix A of Public Administration Circular (PKPA) 1/2025,” Bernama reported him as saying today.

He said unusual emergencies and situations included accident reports, fire reports and disaster-related matters.

Shamsul said, however, department heads retain discretion to determine appropriate and respectful attire for routine matters at government counters and offices, based on guidelines.

Earlier today, government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said the dress code at police stations and other frontline government offices would be revised soon, with Shamsul to review a 2020 circular and make improvements.

This comes after public backlash over a woman being denied entry to the Jasin police headquarters in Melaka on Monday, as her attire – a skirt slightly above the knee – was deemed unsuitable for government premises.