PH to be ‘firmer’ on reforms after Sabah polls outcome

Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim, seen here with DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, chaired the coalition’s presidential council meeting today. (X pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Pakatan Harapan presidential council has decided to take a firmer approach in pursuing several key institutional reforms after its drubbing in the 17th Sabah state election.

PH communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the council discussed the election results when it convened today, with coalition chairman Anwar Ibrahim chairing the meeting.

“The council decided that several matters involving institutional reforms need to be prioritised and worked on more firmly as soon as possible,” he said in a statement.

Fahmi said the council also discussed the overall administration of the government, the people’s economic development as well as the fulfilment of election pledges and reforms in the past three years leading the government.

The Sabah polls saw PH only winning one seat through PKR and losing two traditional seats, while DAP lost six strongholds to Warisan and Amanah’s sole candidate was defeated.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said this reflected a serious crisis of confidence in both his party and PH.

Loke also said DAP would work closely with Anwar, the prime minister, to accelerate reforms over the next six months.

Separately, Fahmi said PH would hold a national convention in the first quarter of next year to set the coalition’s priorities in terms of reforms and direction for the next two years.