Action against TM over NG999 subject to findings of review panel, says Fahmi

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said all technical issues with NG999’s implementation have been fully resolved following a meeting among his ministry, the health ministry and Telekom Malaysia Bhd.

PETALING JAYA : Any action against Telekom Malaysia Bhd over problems faced during the first five days of the Next Generation Emergency Services (NG999) platform’s implementation will be subject to the findings of a review committee, communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He told the Dewan Negara his ministry would “follow what is stipulated” in the contract signed with TM if the committee were to find any breach of the contract.

“I leave it to the team conducting the review,” Bernama reported him as saying in response to Dr RA Lingeshwaran, who asked if TM would face action.

Winding up matters relating to his ministry in the upper house, Fahmi also said all technical issues with the NG999 platform’s implementation have been fully resolved following a recent meeting among his ministry, the health ministry and TM at the TM headquarters.

“Most of the matters raised involved issues with personnel, who have since been reorganised by TM and the health ministry,” he said.

There are no longer any outstanding issues, he said.

Separately, Fahmi said that between January 2022 and Nov 30 this year, a total of 1,569 takedown requests involving obscene content related to children were submitted to social media platforms, with 95% of the posts removed.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission received and submitted 52,315 takedown requests involving cyberbullying posts within the same period, of which 76% were removed.

He said 458,697 takedown requests for gambling-related posts were also submitted, with 96% removed, while a total of 6,247 online gambling sites were also blocked.